Burnes makes history in win over Cubs

What a crazy day of baseball. From Joey Votto and Adam Wainwright turning back the clocks to Corbin Burnes making history. It was truly something to watch. You can read about all of these players below but I want to focus on a few other pitchers. Alek Manoah was also masterful, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. The whiffs have been massive for Manoah, much like his frame. The next step in his progression will be limiting the walks and fly balls but between him, Shane McClanahan, and Logan Gilbert, I feel great about that next wave of starting pitchers.