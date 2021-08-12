Burnes makes history in win over Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers added insult to injury in its 10-0 win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night to sweep their division rivals. The game was over before the Cubs even stepped into the batter's box with a seven-run first inning. Christian Yelich, Omar Narvaez, Tyrone Taylor, Lorenzo Cain, and Kolten Wong all had RBI hits in the inning. Narvaez would add three more RBI for insurance for the Brewers with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth.doorcountydailynews.com
Comments / 0