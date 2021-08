From the classroom to the district director level, and eventually my own desk in the principal’s office, I have served in many different roles in K-12 education. However, in the midst of my career, I left public education to spend 2 years in corporate America. That experience, working in what some call the “real world,” has given me a somewhat different perspective from many of my peers. By working the corporate world, I’ve seen the connections between what is taught in the classroom and how that knowledge is applied in the workplace.