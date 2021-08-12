Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to build diversity, equity, and inclusion with scholastic esports

eSchool Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inclusion of scholastic esports in academic programs is yielding strong and widespread results in the youth of today. Research demonstrates that strong communities are developing, with deep engagement from students who are involved in scholastic esports, particularly students that normally don’t become involved with school activities. Because of that draw, scholastic esports is in a pivotal position to help build diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at schools all around the country.

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Scholastic#Ap Computer Science#Magnet Schools#Dei#Hsel#Ap Computer Science#Eschool Media#Nasef Scholastic Fellow#Founder Chief Networking#Regenerate Tech#Lauderhill 6 12 Stem Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
Related
Denver, COcu.edu

Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to second nonprofit roundtable

Second systemwide DEI event in quarterly series will be 10-11:30 a.m., Aug. 11. The University of Colorado System Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office is strategically focused on ensuring equity and access to our educational programs and employment opportunities for every potential and current CU student, staff and faculty. The second systemwide roundtable will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, 10-11:30 a.m.
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
Lawrence Ledger

Rider University names first-ever vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion

Barbara J. Lawrence has been appointed Rider University's inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer.PHOTO COURTESY OF RIDER UNIVERSITY. Barbara J. Lawrence has been appointed Rider University’s inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion/chief diversity officer, the university announced on Aug. 2. She will begin on...
CollegeseSchool Online

How scholastic esports opens up college pathways

Esports programs continue to grow at a rapid pace at both the collegiate level and at the high school level in the United States. With that growth, there are often salient questions that parents have when their children dive into the new world of scholastic esports and content creation: Are scholastic esports legitimate? What will they teach my child? Are you actually serious about a bunch of kids playing video games?
California StateCity Journal

At California’s top private school, diversity, equity, and inclusion is the new core curriculum.

Some schools deny that they teach critical race theory, but the College Preparatory School, California’s top-ranked independent high school, leaves no room for ambiguity. According to its seven-page curricular update, revised on June 25, the Oakland school added readings in critical race theory to its constitutional-law elective. “These new readings,” the update announces, “were designed to challenge the law’s propensity to categorize people in ways that silo marginalized groups and to get students to think about how legal advocacy might operate from a more intersectional framework.”
Charitiesmauinow.com

Maui United Way Creates New Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Statement

Maui United Way, with funding support from Nuestro Futuro Foundation and facilitation by ʻAʻaliʻi Alliance, brought together a diverse group of community members from Maui, Molokaʻi, Lanaʻi and the state to develop a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion statement. “With aloha at the center of our work, Maui United Way...
Durham, NHunh.edu

Promoting Inclusion and Equity

This summer, Dzijeme Ntumi ’17, ’18G served as the lead instructor and curriculum designer for an innovative new educational program that explores science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, as well as the Black experience. Offered through UNH Tech Camp, the Dinah Whipple STEAM Academy was established to stimulate interest...
EducationHouston Chronicle

Vinitaly International Academy announces scholarship for diversity and inclusion

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International and the founder of Vinitaly International Academy, together with VIA faculty member Henry Davar, hosted media and trade for an exclusive happy hour tasting benchmark Italian wines and discovering the structure and impact of the VIA programme. During the event, Stevie Kim announced a new scholarship focusing on diversity and inclusion, enabling new students access to this unique Italian wine education program. “I realised underrepresented groups have not received appropriate support and attention during the development of the VIA program,” Kim said. “We would now like to make up for lost time by offering a tuition waving program.” Students will be able to apply immediately for the VIA Courses running in the USA on September 13-15 in Boston, Houston and Seattle.
Indianapolis, INindypl.org

IndyPL's Human Resources Diversity Fellow to Focus on Equity and Inclusion

Genira Newell, a library services supervisor at the Lawrence Branch and a graduate student studying human resources development at Indiana State University was recently selected as The Indianapolis Public Library’s (IndyPL) Human Resources Diversity Fellow, an opportunity that offers her mentorship and professional development. Newell was a teenager when she...
BusinessHPCwire

SEMI Unveils Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roadmap, Toolkit and Event Guidelines

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 — SEMI, a trade association representing the global electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today unveiled a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Roadmap and Toolkit to help its more than 2,400 members transform the way they hire and retain employees and build a more diverse workforce. Studies show that diverse organizations increase their business performance, improve innovation, retain more talent, and are more likely to succeed in new markets.
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

Building Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Through Employee Insights

In the wake of recent political and social events, it’s clear that there has never been a more critical time to fully address challenges of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Companies across industries are moving forward to accelerate their commitment to cultivating diverse, equitable, and inclusive cultures, advancing formal programs, policies, and initiatives in support of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), also known as Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) or Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB).
Societygordonconwell.edu

Gordon-Conwell Awarded Grant for Continued Work on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

In Trust Center for Theological Schools, an organization committed to strengthening theological schools by connecting school leaders to essential resources for mission vitality, has awarded Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary a $15,000 seed grant for an institutional assessment and training to supplement ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The selection of the outside accessors and trainers will be made by Bishop Claude Alexander, Chair of Gordon-Conwell’s Board of Trustees, and Steven D. Greisdorf, Ed.D., Gordon-Conwell’s Director of Human Resources, in consultation with the President’s Cabinet.
Valley Forge, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

PJM Interconnection Announces Appointment of Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

VALLEY FORGE, PA — PJM Interconnection announced the appointment of Michael Coyle as its chief diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) officer. In conjunction with PJM’s Executive Team, Human Resources and the organization’s DEI Council, Coyle will oversee the development, recommendation and promotion of comprehensive inclusive corporate policies and programs. He began the role on July 21.
BusinessDice Insights

Tips for Ensuring a Culture of Diversity and Inclusion

What does it take for tech companies to ensure a culture of diversity and inclusion? For many, the best path forward involves providing platforms for honest and candid conversations among colleagues and management, along with surveys designed to take the company’s pulse on inclusivity-related issues. Many companies are also intent...
Rochester, NYFingerLakes1

Rochester Regional Health’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion earns Top 3 HealthCare Diversity Organizations Award

Rochester Regional Health’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office earned a Top 3 HealthCare Diversity Organizations Award from the Healthcare Diversity Council last week at its National Healthcare DEI conference. Two other healthcare organizations, Blue California and Christus Health were the only other two nationwide to receive this award. The...
Constructionconstructforstl.org

‘Get Comfortable Being Uncomfortable’: Diversity and Inclusion in Construction

From ConstructionDive: Panelist Simeon Terry put it succinctly. “You have to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” said Terry, the vice president of diversity affairs for Dallas-based contractor Austin Commercial, during a panel titled The Why Behind Diversity & Inclusion at the 2021 Construction Financial Management Association’s annual conference. The goal of...
Oxford, IAthegazette.com

Clear Creek Amana’s new diversity, equity, inclusion and culture director will work to ensure an ‘equitable experience’ for all

OXFORD — Clear Creek Amana Community School District added its first director of diversity, equity, inclusion and culture, and certified school culture advocates at each building for the 2021-22 school year. Angelica Brothers, the new director, will work to develop and implement programs, initiatives and training to support equity, inclusion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy