A local health tech firm with a platform to streamline conversations about care preferences is hiring and embarking on its seed capital raise. Houston-based Koda Health develops a digital platform for advanced medical care planning, giving providers information they need to know when patients are unable to make decisions for themselves in a clinical setting. The company, incorporated in March 2020, was born out of the Texas Medical Center's Biodesign program, which brings post-grads from medicine, engineering, computer science, research and business together to develop solutions to health care industry problems.