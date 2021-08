The celebration of Grayslake's 125th birthday had to be put off last year because of the pandemic, but the belated party is now underway via a series of village events. On Thursday evening, the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum will host an evening of history including a special presentation by historic re-enactors, the unveiling of the village's new flag design and the opening of a trunk locked by residents in 1995 as a time capsule.