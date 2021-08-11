Cancel
Adega do Fogo Holiday Home by Diogo Mega Architects

homestratosphere.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis new luxury holiday home on Pico Island is housed in a restored former distillery from which it takes its name. Given a new lease of life by the project’s creator, Benedita Branco, it has 6 rooms, a dining room, a pool with an incredible view of Portugal’s highest peak and is located in the area of Cabrito, in the Landscape of the Pico Island Vineyard Culture – Azores, a UNESCO classified site since 2004.

