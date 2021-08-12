Cancel
Warrick County Humane Society is in Need of Puppy Food

By Melissa Awesome
If you're looking for a way to help out a local animal shelter, but maybe you aren't in a place to foster or adopt, this is one way you can help! The Warrick Humane Society took to Facebook to ask for donations of dry puppy food. Here's what their Facebook...

