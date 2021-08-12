Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks allow 4 home runs in 2nd straight loss to Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Wednesday night Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco. The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era.

