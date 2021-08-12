Diamondbacks allow 4 home runs in 2nd straight loss to Giants

Kelly dropped to 7-9 after giving up five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 loss in San Francisco. The 12 baserunners Kelly allowed established a season high and represented a dramatic departure from his previous matchup with this same Giants team at home on Aug. 5, when he tossed eight shutout frames. Even with Wednesday's ugly start included, Kelly has still churned out a pristine 2.95 ERA and 1.08 WHIP while going 5-2 over his last 10 outings. Those strong ratios will continue to make Kelly worth rostering in the majority of formats, though he's less appealing for fantasy managers trying to make up ground in strikeouts. Kelly's 19.8 percent strikeout rate on the season ranks him 35th among the 50 qualified MLB starters.