Aretha Franklin, or as many call her “The Queen of Soul,” is one of the most influential musicians in history. Her voice and overall legacy in the industry have definitely stuck with fans and critics alike. With that sort of legacy, it is certainly understandable that she deserved her own big-screen adaptation. The unfortunate thing is that “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson, follows better stories about this Queen. Our story follows this legendary R&B singer throughout her entire life. She definitely lived a full life, and the film is told via a two-and-a-half-hour running time.