Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago's enigmatic, interactive Blue Man Group returns to the Briar Street stage

By Barbara Vitello
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of his professional life, Gareth Hinsley has been part of Blue Man Group -- first in Berlin and for the last six years in Chicago. Including training, he's spent nearly 15 years as a member of the interactive, nonverbal, performance ensemble whose members incorporate physical theater, music and comedy to comment on art, science and culture. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show's closure, Hinsley -- like many theater artists -- was at loose ends.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Berlin, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Roselle, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Man Group#Briar#Blueman Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Herald

Olympics were fun and inspirational

Sports columnist Bernie Lincicome is a mean, spiteful, hateful writer. His comment that, "It's not over until the fat lady sings" is a nod to operatic voices, not sports heroes. Biles admitted she was suffering from a known sports medicine ailment and was not willing to risk serious injury doing a difficult spin maneuver, one that could endanger her team's medal chances. Linciome asserts that "Biles suddenly decided it was not worth it." Really! That's how we treat our U.S. team which worked for four years to be representing the U.S.in Japan -- with an insult regarding her intentions?

Comments / 0

Community Policy