Chicago's enigmatic, interactive Blue Man Group returns to the Briar Street stage

Sports columnist Bernie Lincicome is a mean, spiteful, hateful writer. His comment that, "It's not over until the fat lady sings" is a nod to operatic voices, not sports heroes. Biles admitted she was suffering from a known sports medicine ailment and was not willing to risk serious injury doing a difficult spin maneuver, one that could endanger her team's medal chances. Linciome asserts that "Biles suddenly decided it was not worth it." Really! That's how we treat our U.S. team which worked for four years to be representing the U.S.in Japan -- with an insult regarding her intentions?