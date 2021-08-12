Chicago's enigmatic, interactive Blue Man Group returns to the Briar Street stage
For most of his professional life, Gareth Hinsley has been part of Blue Man Group -- first in Berlin and for the last six years in Chicago. Including training, he's spent nearly 15 years as a member of the interactive, nonverbal, performance ensemble whose members incorporate physical theater, music and comedy to comment on art, science and culture. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show's closure, Hinsley -- like many theater artists -- was at loose ends.www.dailyherald.com
