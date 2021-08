Jungle is seeking revenge on the last year and a half of staying stationary. The British electronic-soul duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland is hitting the global highway at the start of September. In North America, they’re playing venues that are 3,000-plus in capacity. In the major cities, they’re playing multiple nights in venues that are twice that in size, many of them already sold out. After two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums, Jungle and For Ever, on the standard-bearing XL Recordings, their third album, Loving in Stereo, is self-released by choice.