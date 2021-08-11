Gopuff Doubles Down on European Expansion With Acquisition of Dija
PHILADELPHIA & LONDON & PARIS & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dija, a leading European delivery platform providing consumers daily essentials in minutes. Following Gopuff’s recent acquisition of UK-based Fancy, after closing, this deal is expected to accelerate the company’s international expansion by establishing an immediate presence in France and Spain and providing further densification in the UK.www.businesswire.com
