Gopuff Doubles Down on European Expansion With Acquisition of Dija

Business Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA & LONDON & PARIS & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dija, a leading European delivery platform providing consumers daily essentials in minutes. Following Gopuff’s recent acquisition of UK-based Fancy, after closing, this deal is expected to accelerate the company’s international expansion by establishing an immediate presence in France and Spain and providing further densification in the UK.

