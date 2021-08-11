Gopuff Doubles Down on European Expansion With Acquisition of Dija

“We could have gone and tried to go in and do it organically, but we understand, especially in Europe, that each country’s market is different and needs to be respected. And it’s not that easy; we need to understand what the needs are of each one of those markets,” outlined Phil Schraeder, chief executive of contextual digital advertising company GumGum, of deal he’s just completed: the acquisition of Amsterdam-based JustPremium—a creative technology and media company that will aid GumGum’s international expansion, especially across European markets.