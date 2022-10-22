Best surge protector in 2022

The best surge protectors or best power strips protect your precious electronics from unforeseen disasters. That's because a major electrical event can potentially leave your expensive electronic devices damaged and out of commission. While it might be tempting to purchase the cheapest surge protector available, doing so could be a catastrophic mistake. Purchasing a solid surge protector is a wise investment.

Most electronic companies manufacture surge protectors of some kind. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon even sell store-branded surge protectors. Because of that, it can be hard to parse quality surge protectors from inferior ones. There are, quite literally, thousands to choose from. This is why folks can tend to simply purchase the cheapest one and call it a day. But as we said, that's a dicey proposition.

Below you’ll find our top recommendations for the best surge protectors for every use case and budget.

The best surge protector you can buy today

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

1. APC Performance SurgeArrest 12

The best surge protector overall

Outlets: 12 | USB: 2 | Surge energy rating: 4,320 joules | Cord: 6' | Plug: Straight | Warranty: Lifetime | Equipment protection: Lifetime up to $300,000

Fail Safe mode IEEE testing and certification Generous warranty Green light might be too bright More expensive than competition

The best surge protector or best power strip in our opinion is the APC Performance SurgeArrest 12, model P12U2. The unit offers 4,320 joules of protection, along with 12 electrical plugs and two USB ports. The surge protector is relatively slim and compact, making it an easy fit behind media consoles or televisions. Not only that, according to the APC product page, the SurgeArrest 12 undergoes testing by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The SurgeArrest 12 also has a built-in fail-safe mode, cutting off power once the internal components have been compromised. This will ensure your electronics stay safe, even if it means having to go pick up another unit. APC also offers a lifetime warranty and states on its website that if circuitry is damaged by a heavy strike or power line surge and is unable to offer 100% protection, it will “replace your damaged SurgeArrest free of charge.”

This product has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars with 22 reviews on B&H Photo. "Works great. And the green light around the edge looks dope and also makes it easy to find when you want to plug something in while you're editing in a darkened room," said a reviewer who awarded the surge protector 5 out 5 stars.

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

2. Belkin 12 Outlet Surge Protector

Best surge protector for cable management

Outlets: 12 | USB: 2 | Surge energy rating: 3,996 | Cord: 6' | Plug: Flat | Warranty: Lifetime | Equipment protection: $250,000

Efficient design Power safety shut down Cable management Lesser equipment protection compared to competition

Belkin’s 12 Outlet Surge Protector, model BV12234-08, is an excellent unit that provides plenty of protection, which is why it’s one of the best surge protectors and best power strips on the market.

With 12 outlets and two USB charge ports, it matches the APC Performance SurgeArrest 12. It has a lower energy rating at 3,996 Joules but is still more than enough for most. It’s also available in white.

In terms of footprint, it’s relatively compact and can easily sit below a home theater setup. It also has a clip towards the bottom for cable management. The BV12234-08 also has room for large adapters, a recessed power button to prevent accidental shutoffs and mounting holes to secure to walls, baseboard or furniture.

The surge protector is backed by a two-year limited warranty. Just make sure not to plug in a heater, generator, medical device, car, or any other major electrical device, as that will voice any warranty protection.

This surge protector has been rated 4.5 out of 5 on B&H Photo. "I am loving this. I would tell people to get this surge protector and use it for all your devices," says one reviewer.

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

3. Anker PowerPort Strip 12

Best surge protector with USB

Outlets: 12 | USB: 3 | Surge energy rating: 4.000 joules | Cord: 6'; 8'; 10' | Plug: Flat | Warranty: 18-month | Equipment protection: $300,000

Clean design fast-charging USB ports High energy rating Limited warranty

Anker is a brand more often found at online retailers like Amazon than at Best Buy. But the company has made a name for itself with its clean white aesthetic, value and quality. The Anker PowerPort Strip 12 is no exception.

As of publishing, the 6-foot version can be found for between $26-27. That undercuts the competition by around $10. Not only that, it has the surge energy rating and equipment protection to match. Although, the warranty on the surge protector itself only lasts for 18 months. This surge protector is also UL listed. As for protection, it has an overload protection feature that will flip the surge protector off during a major surge.

On Walmart's website, this product has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5. "It is so convenient to plug in so many cords in one location. I am very pleased that I learned about the Anker Strip Surge Protector," said one reviewer.

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

4. CyberPower Desktop Power Charger

Best surge protector for phones

Outlets: 2 | USB: 2 | Surge energy rating: 1,500 joules | Cord: 5' | Plug: Flat | Warranty: One year limited | Equipment protection: $100,000

Compact Qi wireless charging Rigged sleeved power cable Lower surge energy rating Fewer ports Slower 10W wireless charging

The CyberPower Desktop Power Charger is meant for a desk, to plug in accessories or charge phones. Not only that, it includes a 10W Qi wireless charger.

The CyberPower Desktop Power Charger is built like a brick, and that’s a good thing. Even with its smaller size, it won’t slide around. It really is ideal for the kitchen counter where kids may need to plug in laptops to do schoolwork or charge devices.

The power cord is braided and robust, meaning it should deal with a fair amount of abuse. While not a typical surge protector, we feel it sits within a specific niche and is worth considering.

This product has been favorably rated on Home Depot's website based on 34 reviews. One reviewer who rated the surge protector a 4 out of 5 said: "Liked it so much, we bought 3."

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

5. Monoprice 12 Outlet Power Surge Protector with 2 Built-in USB Charger Ports

Sturdiest surge protector

Outlets: 12 | USB: 2 | Surge energy rating: 4,320 joules | Cord: 6' | Plug: Straight | Warranty: 12 months | Equipment protection: None

Sturdy construction High surge energy rating Limited warranty No equipment protection

The Monoprice 12 Outlet Power Surge Protector with 2 Built-in USB charger Ports is a solid piece of kit. The transparent rails on the side that light up to indicate both grounding and surge protection look slick. And of all the units we tested, it was the sturdiest of the bunch, with a flat and wide base.

In terms of design, there’s plenty of room to plug on oddly-shaped power pricks. And the cord feels solid.

The Monoprice 12 also has lights that indicate if surge protection is working, and if protection fails following a major surge, the light will shut off. The device will auto-shut to prevent damage to electronics. It’s also UL Listed.

The reason why the Monoprice 12 doesn’t rank higher on our list is due to subpar warranty and no equipment protection. The one-year warranty, while not bad, falls below the competition. This could be excused if the Monoprice 12 was a value leader. Unfortunately, as of publishing, it sells for around $28, which is more than the Anker PowerPort Strip 12.

This power strip has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Walmart's website. One of the 22 reviewers said: "Really useful. Works great. USB outlets are handy - and I don't get any noise from the USB ports when using with audio devices which I have gotten with other USB chargers."

(Image credit: Imad Khan)

6. Belkin 3-outlet Mini Surge Protector with USB Ports

Best compact surge protector

Outlets: 3 | USB: 2 | Surge energy rating: 918 joules | Cord: None | Warranty: Limited lifetime | Equipment protection: $75,000

Compact Versatile Reasonably priced Low joule rating Only three plugs

The Belkin 3-outlet Mini Surge Protector with USB Ports is a bit of an oddball but could come in handy for specific situations. Acting more like a wall tap, the 3-Outlet essentially gives buyers additional ports on their walls. It also swivels, meaning it can sit both horizontally and vertically.

Compared to larger surge protectors, the 3-Outlet falls short. It doesn’t have nearly as high a Joule rating at only 918, nor does it offer the same amount of equipment protection. But it does have more surge protection than other barebones power strips.

Still, it sits cleanly on a wall and can work well next to a nightstand to plug in a lamp and some phone chargers. For travel and small spaces, the 3-Outlet Mini Surge Protector with USB ports can come in handy. Just use it mostly for smaller devices.

This Belkin surge protector has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on B&H Photo. The surge protector "allows charging of multiple items in 3rd world hotel rooms with only one outlet! Protects from primitive grids, with huge power fluctuations," said one reviewer.

What to look for when buying a surge protector

The way most surge protectors work is by using Metal Oxide Varistors (MOVs), which reroute energy back to the electrical source. Think of it as an automated levee or dam that can push a massive surge of water back towards a river to help keep your home safe. While MOVs are an efficient and cost-effective way for manufacturers to design surge protectors, they're not an absolute fail-safe. Every time there's a major surge, the MOVs degrade and are sacrificed to ensure your electronics stay protected. That means surge protectors don't last forever.

Also, a high current surge is what can really damage electronics. Some surges may have a higher current than voltage, meaning the voltage threshold might not be met to trip the MOV. Other "non-sacrificial" methods do exist, such as from Zero Surge . But a simple two-outlet Zero Surge model costs more than $200, exceeding every item on this list by a wide margin. But if your budget allows for it, then Zero Surge might be the way to go.

Most quality surge protectors and power strips have a built-in kill switch which will make the surge protector inoperable if it can’t provide protection any longer. Others might continue to work without protection. All of the units on our list have the added security of turning off or notifying the user once components inside have degraded to a point of inadequate protection.

And note, not all power strips offer surge protection. Some act as nothing more than an extension of an existing wall outlet. Some might add a layer of minimal surge protection. So, regardless of shape or size, all units on this list will give strong levels of protection.

You’ll also notice that the surge protectors we recommend have high joule protection ratings. A joule is a measure of energy. The average lightning strike releases about one billion joules of energy in less than a second! The higher the joule rating, the more protection it offers. A higher joule rating also means a surge protector can absorb more energy before it fails. Generally, for most electronics and video game consoles — including the elusive PS5 and Xbox Series X — 2,000 joules and above will be more than adequate in keeping your devices safe.