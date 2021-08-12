Area Young People
WEST HARTFORD — The University of Hartford announces the following local students who have been named to the president’s honors list and/or the dean’s list for spring. From Oakville, Alejandro Medina, dean’s list, Kayla Sturges, dean’s list; from Watertown, Logan Deros, president’s honors list and dean’s list, Kimberly Deyo, president’s honors list and dean’s list, Jaylen Lee, president’s honors list and dean’s list, Nathan Maull, dean’s list, Simone Romano-Pringle, president’s honors list and dean’s list, Brittany Sloss, dean’s list, Courtney Zubik, dean’s list.www.primepublishers.com
