SCHOLARSHIPS AND DEDICATION

The Knights of Columbus Council 3594 in Watertown awarded scholarships on Sunday August 1. This year’s recipients were Hannah Theriault, Brianna Nolan, Tucker Doolan, Evan Remiszewski, Julia Spagnoletti and Brianna Catalani. The Knights hosted a building dedication for their new pavilion. The building is dedicated to long time member Richie Spagnoletti, who passed away in March of 2012 as well as his son Greg Spagnoletti, who lost his life at the World Trade Center on 9/11. The building will be known as the Spagnoletti Memorial Pavilion.