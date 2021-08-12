Police Department Charity Golf Tournament Scheduled October 1
WATERTOWN — The sixth annual Watertown Police Department Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Harold Leever Cancer Center will be held Friday, October 1 at Crestbrook Park Golf Course at 834 Northfield Rd. The tournament is raising money specifically for the “Stepping Forward” Survivorship Program, designed to address the needs of cancer survivors and provide them with an effective post-treatment plans for care, disease prevention and support.www.primepublishers.com
