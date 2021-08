Three Utah teachers received makeovers just in time for the school year, courtesy of Downeast Basics. Kylie: – She had a very difficult year teaching during Covid and losing a baby. Her students rallied around by giving her positive notes and saying kind words. It was what absolutely kept her going. Her students said, "Ms. Harris is 100% dedicated to her students despite her own hardships. She spends so much of her own money to make sure that learning is fun. She is always striving to make her students do better. Even through her personal hardship, you will always find her smiling while teaching."