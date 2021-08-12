The US Dollar edges low post-US inflation

Sentiment has soured at the start of the week, with Europe seeing its winning streak broken and the US continuing to add to Friday’s retracement. Stock markets have been on a good run in recent weeks and the pullback on Monday probably has a lot to do with it. Yes, there’s been a few bad economic numbers, starting with the UoM consumer sentiment reading on Friday, when the corrective move started, but the market was primed for some profit taking anyway and investors are probably seizing the opportunitely.