Prints | Old Town

newmexiconomad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy art is a hand painted digital creation. I use a studio on the IPad Pro along with the apple pencil that allows me to use whatever tools and paints I choose. Yes, I’m using a tablet as my canvas. I’m a family man and I couldn’t ever paint without my little one getting into my paints and brushes, distracting me, wanting to join in, etc. Obviously, that made it challenging to be a successful artist. So, I did some digging and discovered this digital art world, which has allowed my creativity to run wild. I’ve stuck with it ever since.

