Sullivan Committee Would Examine Appropriation Of COVID Relief Funds

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSullivan County Commissioners are meeting today in a work session on several upcoming agenda items including forming a special committee that would be tasked with making recommendations to the full commission on how to appropriate and spend COVID19 Relief Funds. Sullivan County is expected to receive a significant amount of money from federal and state funds related to the COVID19. The creation of the special committee will consist of members of the Count’s Executive, Administrative, Budget, and Financial Management Committees.

