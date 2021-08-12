Cancel
Abingdon’s Martha Washington And Other Tourism Entities To Receive COVID Relief Funds

 4 days ago

The Town of Abingdon is a magnet for tourism with it’s Barter Theatre, Martha Washington Inn, Virginia Creeper Trail and many others. The Tourism and Hospitality industry were ravaged by the impact of the COVID19 pandemic. But, Abingdon is one of 64 entities across the Commonwealth that will be receiving a portion of more than 800 thousand dollars in matching grant funds to assist tourism efforts in Virginia as they begin to recover from the economic impact caused by the pandemic. Abingdon received a total of 50 thousand dollars that will be used by five tourism related entities for marketing purposes.

