UK GDP rose by 4.8% year on year in Q2, according to figures released today by the Office of National Statistics. The pattern of growth was erratic, with a 2.2% burst of growth in April slowing sharply to just 0.6% in May before accelerating once more to +1.0% in June. Fears that the arrival of the Delta variant and the “Pingdemic” that followed might impact growth have so far not really materialised. Overall, the figures were in line or slightly ahead of most forecasters’ expectations, but not quite matching the Bank of England’s 5.0% forecast made last week.