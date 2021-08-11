Briefs: New Vail CEO; Azora buys again; Chicago icon for sale

Vail Resorts announces new CEO: Vail Resorts, the Broomfield, Colorado-based resort company, announced that its company’s chief marketing officer, Kirsten Lynch, will be appointed as the chief executive officer and elected to the company’s board of directors, effective November 1. Rob Katz, the company’s current chief executive officer, will be appointed as executive chairperson of the board. Additionally, Ryan Bennett, the current vice president of marketing, lift revenue, will be named chief marketing officer. Azora buys in Algarve: Madrid-based Azora European Hotel & Lodging fund has acquired its fourth property, the luxury, 118-room Vilalara Thalassa Resort in Porches, part of…