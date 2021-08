MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One thing many hospitalized COVID patients need is oxygen. It’s in high demand right now and that’s starting to create a strain. Suffering from the delta variant, 17-year-old David Espino, with his mom by his side, won’t be getting ready for Western High’s football season anytime soon. “I believe we should keep masks in place,” he said, “just to keep things safe around school.” His soft-spoken plea, thanks to low, low oxygen levels, comes as the mask-wearing debate heats up ahead of school starting and as local pediatric intensive care units fill up … Espino’s doctor is encouraging others to wear...