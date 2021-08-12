Cancel
Hanover, VA

9612 Cavalin Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

Cover picture for the articleAn Idyllic Family Retreat In A Quiet Rutland Cul-De-Sac This spacious home features a private in-ground, saltwater pool (only one in Rutland)! Check out the open floor plan, new kitchen granite countertops, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, second-floor laundry, breakfast room, and a two-car attached garage. The large master bedroom features a generous en suite bath with a jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and a massive walk-in closet. The third floor has built-in surround sound and an en suite full bath. Ample storage includes walk-in attic space and a large shed in the backyard for your pool and lawn supplies! Tired of COVID restrictions? Step into your private oasis and enjoy the recently installed Trek decking, concrete patio surrounding the pool and, fenced-in yard. Enjoy close proximity to the grocery store, nine restaurants, ice cream parlor, nail salon, the Rutland YMCA, professional offices, and a brand new state-of-the-art library. Rutland features a clubhouse, trails, lighted streets with sidewalks, and a community pool. All of this with convenient access to 301, 295, and 95! Top that off with the award-winning Hanover schools!

