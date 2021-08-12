I’m Dreaming of the Canon RF 35mm f1.2 L Lens to Be Real
When I was still starting this website, I used the Canon 5D Mk II and the 24-105mm f4 L IS USM. But for many years, my bread and butter setup was the Canon 35mm f1.4 L and the Canon 5D Mk II. This was the case until Sigma made an arguably better lens. And for every camera system I own, I've always reached for their 35mm lens–Leica L mount being the exception. Canon has been mostly redoing their L lenses from the EF mount but in RF mount. So realistically, we should expect to see a Canon 35mm f1.4 L with something special. I mean, look at that 100mm Macro lens they did!
