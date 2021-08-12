Cancel
Electronics

I’m Dreaming of the Canon RF 35mm f1.2 L Lens to Be Real

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. When I was still starting this website, I used the Canon 5D Mk II and the 24-105mm f4 L IS USM. But for many years, my bread and butter setup was the Canon 35mm f1.4 L and the Canon 5D Mk II. This was the case until Sigma made an arguably better lens. And for every camera system I own, I’ve always reached for their 35mm lens–Leica L mount being the exception. Canon has been mostly redoing their L lenses from the EF mount but in RF mount. So realistically, we should expect to see a Canon 35mm f1.4 L with something special. I mean, look at that 100mm Macro lens they did!

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

