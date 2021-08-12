Hollywood Beach home to Gelato-go

With Latinos estimated to make up at least 48 percent of Los Angeles population, it’s no surprise that Mexican cuisine is ingrained in the city’s culture (not to mention the fact that LA was actually part of Mexico until 1848). The Mexican food scene is a rich and diverse community, featuring regional specialists, family-run joints, high end restaurants and indigenous chefs coming to the forefront. While there are many more deserving spots around the city than what we could fit on this list (and we left the taco trucks and stands for another article), we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles that offer a little something for everyone.