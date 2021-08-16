Cancel
Mechanical Technology Incorporated's (MKTY) EcoChain Acquires Soluna Computing, Inc

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), today announced that it and its wholly-owned subsidiary EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, have entered into agreements for EcoChain to acquire Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI" or "Soluna"). Upon closing of the transaction, SCI will become a wholly owned subsidiary of EcoChain (together, the "Combined Company.") The combination will allow SCI to more easily access the capital and resources necessary to scale its renewable energy-powered data center solution more quickly and efficiently. Upon closing of the transaction, MTI plans to change its name to "Soluna Holdings."

