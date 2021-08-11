Moving from Internet of Things to Internet of Bodies

Internet of Things Forensics (IoTFs) is a new discipline in digital forensics science used in the detection, acquisition, preservation, rebuilding, analyzing, and the presentation of evidence from IoT environments. IoTFs discipline still suffers from several issues and challenges that have in the recent past been documented. For example, heterogeneity of IoT infrastructures has mainly been a key challenge. The heterogeneity of the IoT infrastructures makes the IoTFs very complex, and ambiguous among various forensic domain. This paper aims to propose a common investigation processes for IoTFs using the metamodeling method called Common Investigation Process Model (CIPM) for IoTFs. The proposed CIPM consists of four common investigation processes: i) preparation process, ii) collection process, iii) analysis process and iv) final report process. The proposed CIPM can assist IoTFs users to facilitate, manage, and organize the investigation tasks.