Jamestown, NY

Jackson Center to host Fashion Fantasia in Paradise benefit

Observer
 5 days ago

JAMESTOWN — The Robert H. Jackson Center will host its Fashion Fantasia in Paradise benefit on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21. The event supports the free educational programs the Jackson Center provides and the stipends it awards to college interns and teacher fellows every year. Guests have the option of attending either day by purchasing an in-person ticket for $50 a person or a virtual ticket for $40 a person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.roberthjackson.org/events, by check or by calling 483-6646. All ticketholders will have access to unique silent auction items and experiences; including, the chance to bid on a priceless, keepsake interview of someone special in one’s life with Jackson Center co-founder Gregory L. Peterson. Peterson has brought his engaging style to interview countless numbers of dignitaries, heroes of World War II and seminal figures in U.S. and international history.

