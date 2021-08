The SEC last week approved new Nasdaq rules for companies listing on the stock exchange that will require them to publicly disclose consistent transparent diversity statistics regarding their board of directors. Under the new rules, most Nasdaq-listed firms will be required to demonstrate—or explain why they do not have—at least two board members who represent Nasdaq-designated categories, including at least one individual who self-identifies as female and at least one who self-identifies either as a member of a racial or ethnic minority or as LGBTQ+.