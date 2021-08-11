Album: Jungle - Loving in Stereo

A blues vocalist and guitarist, Chicago native Lauren Anderson is also a licensed music therapist, new dog mom to Billy, the pandemic pup and today she released her new full length album, Love On The Rocks. Like most of us, the down time last year allowed for some time to reflect, rethink and reset. For young artists who make their livings mostly from playing live shows, some have secondary jobs, but for most it was also a time of figuring out how to survive with a big chunk if not all of their income gone, seemingly overnight. This collection of songs has pain, anger, nostalgia and hope. It’s funky, it’s soulful and it rocks.