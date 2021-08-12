Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

By Trudy Lieberman Hoosier Health
Shelbyville News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year on one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he asked his audience, “How are you, really?”. He wasn’t inquiring about the health of viewers who might be recovering from the virus. He was asking listeners and viewers to think seriously about their mental health. Were they experiencing depression, anxiety, or other symptoms that might have been triggered by the isolation and social distancing that keeping safe required?

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Social Unrest#Mental Health Services#Mental Health America#Covid#Hoosiers#Fema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Switzerland
Related
Wisconsin Statefox47.com

The toll the delta variant is taking on Wisconsinites' mental health

MADISON, Wis.– The rise in COVID cases and return of masks feels like déjà vu for many people who thought, “We finally got through this.” But if you’re feeling frustrated, concerned, anxious, or depressed, you’re not alone. A new survey conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan pinpointed four...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Coping habits and building resilience during the pandemic for better mental health – Ian Mausner

The spread of the pandemic has altered the way people work. Whether you are working from home or attending office, anxiety, and fear has become an inseparable part of human life. With new diseases and stressful news all across, emotions have become overwhelming. Workplace stresses and burnout switches are resulting in anxiety and depression. Coping up with these feelings is stressful and affecting the overall health. If you are a health-conscious individual and intend to take care of your general well-being, you must understand the coping skills. During the worldwide pandemic, it is significant for individuals to recognize essential steps for building resilience and managing stress.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

JMRL holding virtual presentation on managing stress, mental health during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will hold a virtual presentation focusing on managing stress and mental health during the pandemic. Dr. Bethany Teachman, a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, will be speaking on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. for 'It Has Been a Tough 17 Months: Managing Stress and Mental Health in a Pandemic.'
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

COVID-19 and its impact on mental health: Part Two

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amidst the pandemic, many adults found themselves dealing with mental health challenges. That trickled down to adolescents, too. TV5 spoke with local mental health professionals about the need for care and, how we can talk to kids about their mental health. In about a month from...
Mental HealthAMA

Q&A: How COVID-19 has expanded spotlight on mental health

Half of mental health conditions occur by the time patients turn 14 years old, while three-quarters begin by 24. Racial, gender and sexual minorities—this includes African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans and LGBTQ+ patient groups, among others—often suffer from worse mental health outcomes due to a variety of factors. Those include inaccessibility of health care services, cultural stigma around mental health, and discrimination, all of which have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental Healthwuwm.com

Monday on Lake Effect: Gay Conversion Therapy, Mental Health Response, Sociology of the Pandemic, Bubbler Talk

Today, on Lake Effect we’ll talk with a survivor of gay conversion therapy and learn how it’s fundamentally changed his life. Then, find out what sociologists might be able to learn about human behavior from the pandemic. We’ll explore alternatives to calling 911 when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. Plus, the latest Bubbler Talk looks into how Bob Reitman and Gene Mueller ended up in an episode of Cheers.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

CBIZ rallies its team to focus on mental health and self-care

CEO (or equivalent): Scott A. Wragg, Senior managing director. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the executive team at tax preparer CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann PC in Providence recognized the need to provide additional support to promote the health and well-being of its staff. With employees facing change and uncertainty, the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy