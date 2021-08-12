Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

The spread of the pandemic has altered the way people work. Whether you are working from home or attending office, anxiety, and fear has become an inseparable part of human life. With new diseases and stressful news all across, emotions have become overwhelming. Workplace stresses and burnout switches are resulting in anxiety and depression. Coping up with these feelings is stressful and affecting the overall health. If you are a health-conscious individual and intend to take care of your general well-being, you must understand the coping skills. During the worldwide pandemic, it is significant for individuals to recognize essential steps for building resilience and managing stress.