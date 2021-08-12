Why raced-based politics undermines minority communities

Nearly three months into a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color, millions took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd by police. Unfortunately, police violence in the Black community is not novel. The origins of the U.S. police can be traced back to the early 1700s with the emergence of slave patrols, coalitions of armed white men that captured runaway slaves, often using excessive force. Fast forward to the latter half of the 19th century, and Jim Crow laws further enabled police to violently oppress Black people.