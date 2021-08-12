Why raced-based politics undermines minority communities
‘Apply for our annual Latino scholarship!” … “Enter our Hispanic essay contest!” … “Now hiring minorities!”. Growing up Mexican American in Portland, Oregon, I was frequently reminded that, despite my middle-class upbringing, I was a victim of “systemic racism” that could only be remedied by massive redistribution programs. However, a series of encounters led me to reject this race-based narrative because it advances social and political agendas that ultimately hurt minorities.www.shelbynews.com
Comments / 0