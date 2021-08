On May 22, 1986, The Williams Brothers of Smithdale, Mississippi, released a song titled “Sweep Around.” The first verse of this classic proclaims, “You smile in your neighbor’s face and talk about them behind their back. But if you found out they were doing the same thing to you, you know you wouldn’t like that. Who are we to judge what other people do? Take a look at yourself, and you could find some faults too.”