Oil plunged to an 11-week low, extending losses after the worst week since October, as new waves of COVID-19 threatened fuel demand. Futures fell below $66 a barrel in New York, while wilting timespreads showed the market is faltering. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as the country imposed measures to contain coronavirus flare-ups, including a mass testing program in Wuhan — the original epicenter of the pandemic. Infections have also climbed in the U.S. and Thailand.