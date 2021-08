The Dee Gees, A.K.A. the Foo Fighters, busted out some big moves last night ahead of a show in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The Foo Fighters struck the latest blow in their battle against the Westboro Baptist Church (who were protesting their show) by trolling them with a live performance (on a flatbed truck no less!) of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” As they put on their dancing shoes, singer Dave Grohl said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” adding, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”