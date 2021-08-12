10 Best Luxury Hotels In The Cotswolds For 2021

Jayma Cardoso is the founder and owner of the Surf Lodge, a luxury hotel and restaurant in Montauk, New York. The Brazilian immigrant and entrepreneur started her business a little over 12 years ago, and it has been one of the most popular destinations in the Hamptons ever since. Last summer, to adapt to the pandemic, Surf Lodge closed to the general public and pivoted to extended stays. Now, Cardoso and her team are working tirelessly to adapt again and ensure guests are safe. This year she launched a wellness series with The Jewelry Box, developed a partnership with Polestar to allow patrons to drive themselves around the Surf Lodge property in the eco-friendly Polestar 2, and welcomed two-star Michelin chef Paul Liebrandt for a residency in the kitchen. Cardoso, however, does more than run the show. “On a Saturday night, we’ll see Jayma bussing tables in a Zimmermann dress to get the next crew of people in,” says Laura Lapitino, the Lodge’s publicist. Cardoso also admits she has trouble separating life from work, living only 10 minutes from the Lodge with her seven year-old son. Here’s how she gets it done.