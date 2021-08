An Indian doctor of traditional medicine, on vacation in the mountainous Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, tweeted photos of the hillside, minutes before being killed in a deadly landslide. Dr Deepa Sharma, a resident of Jaipur, was at the Sangla Valley where the landslide was reported on Sunday afternoon. Terrifying video footage showed massive boulders rolling down the mountain and hitting cars parked near the highway, as well as snapping an iron bridge in two, plunging it into the river. Dr Sharma was reported to be in one of the parked cars and lost her life along with eight...