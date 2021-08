The three storm systems moving about the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean and into Florida behaved as predicted into the Monday 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression Grace might not have the strength of Tropical Storm Fred or Henri but that’s of little solace to the parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic getting what the NHC calls “torrential rains.” Fred hit Florida’s Panhandle region Monday afternoon while what was Tropical Depression No. 8 became Tropical Storm Henri.