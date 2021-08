F. Dale Sprague passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at his home in St. Joseph at the age of 92. Dale was born in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 9, 1928, and grew up in Hemple, Missouri. He went to a one room schoolhouse in Hemple and graduated from Gower, Missouri. At the age of 13 he was employed by the WPA to place stone on the Willow Mats to hold the banks on the Missouri River while still in school.