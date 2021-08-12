STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, CHIPPEWA COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 73 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Robert John Giencke 06/13/2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 02/03/1930 and date of death 06/13/2021, was domiciled in Chippewa County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 27799 304th Ave, Holcombe, WI 54745 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is October 18, 2021 5. A claim may be filed at the Chippewa County Courthouse, Chippewa Falls , Wisconsin, Room 203. Form completed by: Terry L. Nussberger Address: 314 East Miner/PO Box 142 Ladysmith, WI 54848 Telephone: 715-532-5537 Bar Number: 1008127 DATE SIGNED: July 15, 2021 Electronically signed by Jessica L Hermann Probate Registrar 8/12 8/19 8/26 LAC84470 WNAXLP.