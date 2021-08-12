Case No. 21 PR 73
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, CHIPPEWA COUNTY Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 73 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Robert John Giencke 06/13/2021 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 02/03/1930 and date of death 06/13/2021, was domiciled in Chippewa County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 27799 304th Ave, Holcombe, WI 54745 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is October 18, 2021 5. A claim may be filed at the Chippewa County Courthouse, Chippewa Falls , Wisconsin, Room 203. Form completed by: Terry L. Nussberger Address: 314 East Miner/PO Box 142 Ladysmith, WI 54848 Telephone: 715-532-5537 Bar Number: 1008127 DATE SIGNED: July 15, 2021 Electronically signed by Jessica L Hermann Probate Registrar 8/12 8/19 8/26 LAC84470 WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com
