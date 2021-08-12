Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Hartig, Katharina 1928-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatharina "Katie" Hartig, 93, St. Joseph, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 26, 2021. The daughter of Georg and Margareta (Konnerth) Rower, Mrs. Hartig was born on April 8, 1928, in Baierdorf, Romania. Katharina's family fled to Austria in 1944 during World War II. Life was hard during the post-war years, but eventually things got better. In 1950, she met Michael Hartig, her future husband, who immigrated to the United States in 1952 with his brothers John and Martin. The couple stayed in touch over the years and in 1955, Katharina came to the U.S. and became Michael's wife in a German language wedding at Zion Evangelical Church. That union lasted over 50 years. Michael passed away on Aug. 4, 2005. The couple was blessed with a son, Mike Stephen Hartig, currently living in Houston, Texas.

www.newspressnow.com

