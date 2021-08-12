Phoebe Bridgers releases haunting take on Metallica's Nothing Else Matters

Everybody knows that there’s nothing Taylor Swift loves more than a collaboration, whether it’s with Colbie Caillat or Ed Sheeran or Jack Antonoff. (While we're on the subject: Jack Antonoff, focus on your own music and leave the pop grrrls alone! Enough of your “signature sound” on everybody’s albums! Okay, sorry, rant over.) Swift’s latest collaboration, though, is one that seems tailor-made to make me shell out more than I can afford on concert tickets; in a new teaser for her “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, Swift presented her fans with a variety of word jumbles, one of which just so happened to spell the name “Phoebe Bridgers.”