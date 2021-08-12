Phoebe Bridgers releases haunting take on Metallica's Nothing Else Matters
Phoebe Bridgers has released a totally reimagined take on Metallica's Nothing Else Matters. Arriving as part of The Metallica Blacklist – a gargantuan compilation album in which 53 different artists each offer a cover of a track from the thrash titans' seminal 1991 self-titled record – Bridgers' Nothing Else Matters omits James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett's chorus-drenched clean guitar lines, opting instead for an even softer arrangement driven by piano and orchestration.www.guitarworld.com
