Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spirit Lake, IA

Spirit Lake Council Votes Against Rezoning For Mental Health Center

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZdTB_0bPQobqG00

(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Spirit Lake City Council has voted against changing the city’s zoning ordinance so a mental health access center could open in a commercial area near Spirit Lake’s downtown. Shane Walter, CEO of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services, says the center would reduce the involvement of law enforcement and reduce the use of the emergency room at Spirit Lake’s hospital when someone needs mental health services. Spirit Lake City Councilman Jerry Harbst says the downtown space is limited and there are other areas that they can move into that won’t take any type of rezoning.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spirit Lake, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Area#Emergency Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Ames, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Transportation Commission Approves Airport Funds

(Ames, IA) — The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved seven million dollars for the 2022 State Aviation Program. D-O-T aviation program manager, Shane Wright, says four million dollars is for safety initiatives and planning, and the rest of the money is for infrastructure improvement. He says the eight commercial service airports have the most infrastructure and usually see the most funding. The other general aviation airports across the state also get funding for a wide variety of projects. The airport funding is a mix of federal money and also taxes and fees paid at the airports.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Deadline Reminder for Cass County Fall Grant Program

(Atlantic) The Cass County Community Foundation reminds Cass County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Wednesday, September 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle with $33,200 available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. Full application details, helpful resources,...
PoliticsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Deadline Approaching For Derecho Tree Grants

(Undated) — About one week is left for Iowa’s cities, counties, and groups to apply for state grants to plant trees as part of the recovery process from last year’s derecho. The state legislature is allocating $250,000 for the Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program. D-N-R urban forestry specialist, Gabriele Edwards,...
Florida StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Florida Woman Has Canceled Surgery In Iowa

(Sioux City, IA) — A Facebook post led to a Florida woman being flown to Sioux City for potentially life-saving surgery that had been canceled during the Covid surge in Florida. Jac E. Chace had scheduled surgery to remove part of her colon at a hospital in Panama City, Florida, last Monday, Her son Grant Wittstruck, says out of frustration, he wrote about the situation on Facebook. That led to the surgery being scheduled at MercyOne in Sioux City last Friday.
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Bond Issue to be placed on November ballot for Audubon Fire Station

(Audubon) The City Council and Fire Association in Audubon are moving forward with putting a bond issue on the November ballot. The bond issue to finance a new fire station will be between $2 and $2.5 million. City Clerk Joe Foran says, “The Council moved to instruct the city attorney to draw up the language to place the bonding for the fire station on the ballot. It’ll be for November’s ballot.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DOT Looking At Ramp Meters On I-235

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is considering using a tool often employed in larger cities to improve congestion on Interstate 235 in central Iowa. The DOT says it is considering ramp meters on 14 entrance ramps as part of a multi-year, integrated corridor management study to reduce traffic accidents and balance traffic flow. The meters regulate when vehicles enter the interstate during peak traffic times.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Redistricting Process Underway

(Des Moines, IA) — The process of drawing new maps every decade for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts is underway. The U-S Census Bureau released population numbers Thursday which are used to decide the districts. There was a court fight when the rules were created and as Iowa Supreme Court overturned the 1971 redistricting plan the Republican-controlled legislature developed.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Ethics Board Finds Governor’s Appearance In COVID PSA Legal

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has found that Governor Kim Reynolds did not violate ethics laws by appearing in a public awareness campaign asking Iowans to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Republican governor was one of several people with Iowa ties in the minute-long video — including former Governor Tom Vilsack. Democrat State Auditor Rob Sand claimed Reynolds’ appearance went against a state law against self-promotion in ads paid for by taxpayers. The state board found that the law makes an exception when a public health emergency is in place.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

August 15th begins sale of deer licenses in Iowa

(Area) Deer Licenses go on sale August 15th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says, “That’s a significant day for the deer hunters.” He says, “People are able to pick up any of the deer licenses August 15th whether it’s your archery tag, first or second shotgun, antlerless tags.”. Hayes...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

COVID Cases Increase

(Des Moines, IA) — The weekly report from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows the number of COVID cases statewide has increased nearly 170 percent in the past week. The number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals has significantly increased this summer, from 46 on June 24th to 355 Wednesday. Megan Schaeffer — an epidemiologist from the Polk County Health Department — is urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks in public indoor settings. She estimates as many as 600 people with active infections a day, on average, maybe at the State Fair this year.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Protestors Want Change In School Mask Policy

(Des Moines, IA) — Parents, children, and medical professionals gathered just outside the State Capitol in Des Moines Wednesday to urge Governor Kim Reynolds to let Iowa schools require masks for students and staff. Tanya Keith is the mother of three. Her youngest is six and not eligible for a...
Tama County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Tama County sheriff refusing COVID-19 vaccines for prisoners

TOLEDO, Iowa (AP) — An east-central Iowa county sheriff is refusing to allow jail inmates access to COVID-19 vaccines, citing the jail’s lack of medical staff, among other things. Television station KCRG reports that Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera confirmed that inmates are not being given access to the vaccines, saying in an email that “we do not have medical staff on-site that could give the vaccine even if we did offer it.” Kucera said for that reason, jail staff would have to take inmates out of the jail to get a vaccine, “which is not in the best interest of the inmate’s health and security.” Kucera says inmates have little risk of exposure, because each prisoner is quarantined for a time before being placed into the general population.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Census: Metro populations grew, rural areas lost in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s population grew in pockets around the state’s largest cities over the past decade while 68 counties in rural areas lost population, according to U.S. Census data released Thursday. The biggest population gainers were the counties around Des Moines in central Iowa, Cedar Rapids...
Page County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 408 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, August 4 through Wednesday, August 11. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports a total of 227 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County,...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Governor Questioned About State Fair And Covid

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds was asked Thursday about the critics who say the Iowa State Fair bring too many maskless people together and risks the spread of COVID. The governor says RAGBRAI and the Hinterland Music Festival were held with thousands and thousands of people and she...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Sydney Lee Providing Care at Cass Health through November

(Atlantic) While both Dr. Edna Becht and Dr. Autumn Keiser are currently on maternity leave, Cass Health recruited Sydney Lee, MD to join the medical staff through November. Dr. Lee is originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana. She graduated from LSU Health Shreveport and completed her family medicine residency at the University of New Mexico. Most recently, Dr. Lee provided care at HealthPoint in Auburn, Washington. She is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy