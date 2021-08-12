Spirit Lake Council Votes Against Rezoning For Mental Health Center
(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Spirit Lake City Council has voted against changing the city’s zoning ordinance so a mental health access center could open in a commercial area near Spirit Lake’s downtown. Shane Walter, CEO of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services, says the center would reduce the involvement of law enforcement and reduce the use of the emergency room at Spirit Lake’s hospital when someone needs mental health services. Spirit Lake City Councilman Jerry Harbst says the downtown space is limited and there are other areas that they can move into that won’t take any type of rezoning.
