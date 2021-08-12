Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Preseason opener will give Mac Jones, newest Patriots a first chance to prove themselves

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots will play their first game of the season on Thursday night, welcoming the Washington Football Team to Gillette Stadium. While the game itself will be a light affair compared to regular season football, it will present another chance for the team to grow together. Furthermore, the...

www.patspulpit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Preseason#The New England Patriots#Gillette Stadium#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Football Team#Qb Mac Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Cracked Up Patriots With ‘Spot-On’ Cam Newton Impression

FOXBORO, Mass. — And the New England Patriots training camp award for best actor goes to … quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, who’s competing with incumbent Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job as he enters his first NFL season, delivered what multiple teammates described as a perfect impersonation of Newton during a recent rookie skit.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots training camp Day 14: Cam Newton, Mac Jones run final walkthrough before Thursday’s preseason opener

FOXBORO — Two weeks down, an entire preseason to go. The Patriots held an in-stadium walkthrough Tuesday night before a crowd of a few thousand fans inside a balmy Gillette Stadium. It was the warmup to their warmup, Thursday night’s preseason opener against Washington. Players wore shoulder pads and shorts, breezing through 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills during their initial team periods.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones-Cam Newton battle makes Patriots’ preseason team to watch

LAS VEGAS — A quarterback competition is developing in Patriots camp, and it’s not going to stay under the media radar for long. Sooner or later, rookie Mac Jones will pass veteran Cam Newton in the race to be the starter. Bill Belichick’s attempt at a bounce-back year appears to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones’ Debut

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones made his preseason debut on Thursday night. Although he didn’t light up the boxscore, the Alabama product impressed everyone watching back at home. Jones completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 87 yards in his preseason debut. He threw an excellent ball down the left...
NFLPosted by
NESN

What Bill Belichick Saw From Mac Jones In Patriots QB’s Preseason Debut

Bill Belichick called Thursday’s New England Patriots preseason opener a “good evaluation night.” So, how would the head coach evaluate Mac Jones’ performance?. He wouldn’t share specifics. Asked Friday morning about how his rookie quarterback fared in New England’s 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team, Belichick spoke generally about...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones has Patriots fans forgetting about Tom Brady in debut

The New England Patriots had their first preseason game against the Washington Football Team at home and rookie quarterback Mac Jones put on his new uniform– and fresh jersey number. As Jones took the field, it appeared that the New England fans had forgotten about longtime quarterback Tom Brady. The...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Explains How Mac Jones Has Impressed Wideout

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones impressed many onlookers with one specific throw to wideout Kendrick Bourne on Friday. Media members in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the training camp practice called it the “prettiest pass of day” and the “best throw of camp so far.”. Bourne was equally as...
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Mac Jones: Bounces back at practice

After struggling some at practice this past Tuesday, Jones bounced back in the Patriots' subsequent two sessions, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. In the process, Jones' workload increased, while Reiss observed that during the team's two recent full-pads practices that "it sometimes looks like the team is running separate attacks. The threat of (Cam) Newton as a ball carrier with the read-option is prevalent -- and effective at times -- while Jones often looks like he's running the more traditional Patriots passing offense." Thus far, coach Bill Belichick has maintained that he views Newton as New England's current starter, though this is a situation that remains worth monitoring in the coming weeks, given that Jones still has some time to gain ground on on his veteran counterpart in advance of the team's regular-season opener.
NFLcbslocal.com

Mac Jones Has A Very Rough Day In Patriots’ First Padded Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterbacks in training camp are going to have more bad days than good days. And Tuesday was a bad one for Mac Jones. In the first fully padded NFL practice of his career, Jones was not sharp. Here’s how the reporters in Foxboro saw Jones’ performance...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Is Mac Jones on track to win the Patriots starting QB job?

Cam Newton: elder statesman. That’s not exactly a role you’d have ever expected the brash Newton to fill, but fill it he has. It has been an unlikely mentorship, Cam Newton and Mac Jones. Even as Newton is fighting for a starting job and his professional future, he has been a class act with Jones, going out of his way to praise the rookie, help him in the film room, be supportive of his drafting, and generally do all of the things expected of veteran leaders. Newton even suggested he’d be willing to step back from the starting job and be a full-time mentor the the rookie, if that’s what the team required and Jones’ development needed.
NFLBoston Globe

Thursday’s Patriots QB watch: Mac Jones is proving to be a sharp student

FOXBOROUGH — It was some pretty nifty sleight of hand. Or so it appeared. Mac Jones turned and faked a handoff before spinning around and tossing a quick screen to tight end Hunter Henry, who turned upfield and into the secondary Thursday morning at Patriots practice. It appeared Jones froze...
NFLYardbarker

Cam Newton opens up about Patriots drafting Mac Jones

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of making him the franchise’s starting quarterback of the future. Between his insane accolades at Alabama and unbridled potential at the next level, the move was nearly universally heralded. Although Jones...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could be in for a number change

Mac Jones currently wears the number 50 for the New England Patriots. It’s a system Bill Belichick has in-place for rookies following the NFL Draft. The team’s first selection receives the number 50, which Jones has worn throughout training camp thus far. Afterwards, rookies receive one number up based on the order they were drafted. Patriots second round pick Christian Barmore wears 51, and it continues after that.
NFLBoston Globe

Trent Brown says Patriots rookie Mac Jones ‘can be special’

The New England Patriots have to like what they’ve been getting from first-round pick Mac Jones thus far during training camp. The rookie quarterback has taken on everything Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels have thrown at him — whether it be extended reps in practice or challenging situations — and handled it with aplomb for a first-year player.

Comments / 0

Community Policy