InCadence wins $46.8M biometrics contract to support U.S. State Department vetting
InCadence has won a 10-year contract worth $46.8 million to provide mobile biometrics to the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Identity Assurance System (DSIAS). The Xator subsidiary’s Ares Mobile Biometric System will be used to screen applicants to the diplomatic service and related posts against the biometrics databases and watchlists of federal agencies including the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security. Multimodal enrollment of the subjects’ fingerprints and iris biometrics in compliance with U.S. government standards will be carried out by DSIAS and Ares to support diplomatic security, high threat posts, counterterrorism and counterintelligence, as well as domestic field operations around the world, according to the announcement.www.biometricupdate.com
