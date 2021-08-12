Cancel
Public Safety

Woman Who Vandalized Dakota Access Pipeline Reports To Prison

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Waseca, MN) — A woman sentenced to eight years in prison for damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline has reported to prison in Waseca, Minnesota. Thirty-nine-year-old Jessica Reznicek had admitted to damaging and attempting to damage the pipeline using a cutting torch and fires near pipeline equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties. She was also ordered to pay more than three million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors called the crime domestic terrorism. Information from Reznicek’s supporters indicate her lawyer plans to challenge the length of the sentence and to reverse the terrorism enhancement.

