Cedar Falls, IA

Kadene Marie Donlon

Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 5 days ago

Kadene Marie Donlon, 46, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on August 9, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from complications of Covid-19. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls with Pastor John Miller officiating. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, to the Village Missions, or to Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.

