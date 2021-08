RENOVO — State police at Lamar responded to a two-vehicle crash that took place on Aug. 6 in Renovo Borough. According to police, a 2014 Ram 2500 being driven by Rodney Gheen, 46, of Bellaire, Ohio was traveling southbound along state Route 120 when he slowed to make a turn. The Ram 2500 was struck from behind by a 2002 Harley-Davidson driven by 16-year-old driver, The driver of the Harley-Davidson sustained a minor injury, police said.